Montana unemployment rate rises to 3.3%

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced on Wednesday that Montana’s unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in November.

But the state continues its record of over four consecutive years with unemployment at or below 3.4%.

Montana's unemployment rate remains 1.3% lower than the national rate of 4.6%, keeping the state among the top ten with the lowest unemployment rates nationwide.

The state's labor force added approximately 2,200 workers over the last two months, while total employment increased by nearly 800.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis over the two months from September to November 2025.

Over the last twelve months, the all items index increased by 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.

Core inflation, or the index for all items less food and energy, rose 2.6% over the last 12 months.

County Unemployment Rates





Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Carter

2

0

649

-26

1

Powder River

2

0

944

75

3

Fallon

2.2

0.8

1381

-74

3

Richland

2.2

0.3

5788

-182

3

Treasure

2.2

0.4

360

-32

6

Sweet Grass

2.3

0.4

1993

126

7

Garfield

2.4

-1.1

601

-5

7

Golden Valley

2.4

-0.9

403

-2

9

Custer

2.5

0.4

6446

38

10

Liberty

2.7

0.9

850

-10

10

Prairie

2.7

1.2

609

-113

12

Beaverhead

2.8

0.4

4626

136

12

Broadwater

2.8

0.9

3859

-24

12

Chouteau

2.8

0.9

2611

-118

12

Meagher

2.8

0.5

980

-28

12

Teton

2.8

0.9

2765

24

17

Daniels

2.9

0.8

701

0

17

Sheridan

2.9

1

1654

-17

17

Valley

2.9

0.7

3539

-34

20

Dawson

3

0.9

4282

-40

20

Hill

3

1

6944

189

20

Stillwater

3

0.7

4411

-45

20

Gallatin

3

0.6

72186

-3188

24

Missoula

3.1

0.6

70493

199

24

Toole

3.1

0.7

2144

20

24

Yellowstone

3.1

0.7

86769

-74

27

Blaine

3.2

0.9

2631

49

27

Carbon

3.2

0.4

5497

-60

27

Lewis and Clark

3.2

0.8

36518

-169

27

McCone

3.2

0.4

797

-15

27

Pondera

3.2

0

2368

-50

27

Wibaux

3.2

0

394

28

33

Fergus

3.3

0.9

5635

-21

33

Jefferson

3.3

0.8

5984

-48

33

Petroleum

3.3

0.4

236

0

33

Phillips

3.3

0.6

1960

44

33

Rosebud

3.3

0.8

3589

187

33

Cascade

3.3

0.7

38307

-432

39

Judith Basin

3.5

1.3

920

-54

40

Park

3.6

0.6

9503

-337

40

Silver Bow

3.6

0.7

17773

763

40

Flathead

3.6

0.6

59583

2146

43

Ravalli

3.7

0.8

20879

713

44

Lake

3.9

0.8

14430

371

44

Powell

3.9

0.8

2476

-18

44

Roosevelt

3.9

0.6

3593

73

47

Wheatland

4

0.5

691

-33

48

Deer Lodge

4.2

1.1

4313

74

49

Mineral

4.6

-0.1

2163

-5

49

Musselshell

4.6

1.3

1831

-59

51

Glacier

5.2

0.7

5525

137

52

Big Horn

5.4

1.4

4281

-42

53

Sanders

5.5

0.4

4890

353

54

Granite

5.8

1.1

1285

-20

55

Lincoln

6

0.8

8126

143

56

Madison

8.2

2.6

2969

-221



Rserevation Unemployment Rates

