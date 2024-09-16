 Montana VA hosting Host PACT Act claims clinics in Pablo, Browning

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) will be hosting a pair of in-person PACT Act claims clinics this week.

Montana veterans can learn more about available programs, including the new expansion to the PACT Act.

A claims clinic will be held in Pablo from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at Salish Kootenai College.

A similar event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Blackfeet Community College in Browning.

“We are looking forward to partnering with our Tribal Veterans for these PACT Act events,” Montana VA Health Care System Executive Director Duane Gill stated.

Contact Buck Richardson at 406-447-7547 or 406-439-6331 or visit the MTVAHCS website for more information about health care programs.