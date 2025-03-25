Montana VA hosting town hall event  for women veterans

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System will host a virtual town hall for women veterans this week.

The audio-only event will take place on Thursday, March 27, beginning at 5 p.m. and can be accessed by calling 833-560-2071. Women veterans will be able to from "their women-specific healthcare team" and learn about services offered to all enrolled female veterans, according to a news release.

Some of these services include ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, mental health care and counseling, lifestyle wellness services, menopause treatment (including hormonal therapy), pelvic floor support, and reproductive care.

“If any enrolled veteran has questions about fertility support or maternity care, reproductive care, pelvic floor health, mental health support, primary care, and any other facets of their care, we invite them to join the town hall,” said MTVAHCS Women Veteran Program Manager Sue Calentine. “Women are the fastest growing group in the veteran population and at Montana VA, our resources, services, and culture help ensure sure we meet the unique health care needs of our women veterans.”

The second part of the town hall will be held for veterans' questions where representatives from the Montana VA and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal.

Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.

Montana VA serves over 4,000 women veterans.