Montana VA hosting town hall for women veterans

HELENA — The Montana VA will host a virtual town hall for women veterans on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The audio-only town hall will cover women-specific health care services, including ultrasounds and mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, menopause support and reproductive care.

“If any enrolled veteran has questions about fertility support or maternity care, reproductive care, pelvic floor health, mental health support, primary care, and any other facets of their care, we invite them to join the town hall,” said MTVAHCS Women Veteran Program Manager Sue Calentine.

Representatives will also be on hand to answer questions about the Montana VA and veteran's benefits.

The second part of the town hall will be held for veterans’ questions. Representatives from Montana VA and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

The town hall starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday and can be joined by calling 833-560-2071.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal.

Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page).

The Montana VA serves about 4,000 women veterans.