Montana VA: Keep veterans in mind when setting off fireworks

HELENA — The Montana VA is reminding people to be conscientious of veterans during 4th of July celebrations.

Fireworks have been known to trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in some veterans.

The VA says the sounds, smells and shockwaves from fireworks can trigger flashbacks, nightmares and anxiety in those who've served.

The VA advises veterans who may be impacted by PTSD and fireworks to reach out to family and support groups and let them know to check on them.

Veterans who receive their health care from the VA can also access a counselor for support

Other ways to reduce the possible stress from fireworks include using earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines.