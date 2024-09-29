Montana VA launching statewide flu shot campaign 

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2024 flu vaccination campaign with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.

The statewide launch will take place on October 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Montana VA is encouraging all veterans to get their annual flu shot.

“Flu is a preventable illness, and Montana VA is here to help every Veteran protect themselves and their loved ones with easy access to flu shots,” said Montana VA Health Care System Executive Director Duane Gill. “Our walk-in or drive-up clinics make it quick and easy for our enrolled Veterans to arrive at their convenience to get their flu shot and go.”

Montana’s Veterans have multiple options to get their flu shot this year:



Montana Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Montana. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, search by entering in your home zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator. ALL local VA clinics (excluding Browning) are holding walk-in or drive-up flu clinics on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. with the Fort Harrison drive-up flu clinic held from 7: a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana VA’s Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (by location)

Billings, Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings)



Drive-up flu clinic on Oct. 1 will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic parking lot

Walk-in flu shots were available with Primary Care starting September 3 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans are encouraged to schedule appointments to decrease wait times.

Bozeman’s Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 E. Main Street, Bozeman)

Walk-in flu clinic on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic’s lobby.

Walk-in flu shots will be available on Mondays - 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butte VA Clinic (40 Three Bears Drive, Butte)

Walk-in flu clinic on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Butte VA Clinic lobby.

Cut Bank (8 Second Avenue Southeast, Cut Bank)

Walk-in flu shots on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Fort Harrison/Helena (3687 Veterans Dr, Fort Harrison, MT 59636)

Drive-up flu clinic on Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Parking Lot A.

Walk-in flu shots are available in the Primary Care Clinic every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Glasgow (630 2nd Avenue South, Suite A, Glasgow)

Walk-in flu clinic shots on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Glasgow VA Clinic.

Glendive VA Clinic (2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive)

Drive-up flu clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Glendive VA Clinic.

Walk-in flu shots are available at the Glendive VA Clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Great Falls VA Clinic (1400 29th South, Suite 1)

Walk-in flu clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Great Falls VA Clinic lobby.

Kalispell VA Clinic (31 Three Mile Drive, Suite 102, Kalispell)

Walk-in flu clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Kalispell VA Clinic.

Enrolled Veterans will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments.

Miles City VA Clinic (316 S Haynes Ave. Miles City)

Drive -up flu clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the north side of the clinic.

Walk-in flu shots are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Missoula’s David J. Thatcher VA Clinic (3885 West Broadway Street, Missoula)

A walk-in flu clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Flu shots are available by appointment every FRIDAY from 8:30 a.m. until noon beginning Oct. 13.

Flu vaccines are also available during all scheduled VA appointments.

Lewistown VA Clinic (629 NE Main St, Suite 1)

Walk-in flu clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Lewistown VA Clinic.

Walk-in flu shots are available at the Lewistown VA Clinic anytime during and will be offered at all scheduled Primary Care appointments.

Offsite locations:

Ronan VFW (35981 Round Butte Road, Ronan, MT 59864)



The vaccination clinic will be on Oct. 1, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Click here to learn more about seasonal vaccines.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal. Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website.