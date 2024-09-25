Montana VA to host virtual veteran town hall on September 25

HELENA — Veterans are invited to join Montana VA to discuss updates on policies, programs and services during a Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2024.

A variety of issues ranging from travel benefits to mental health resources and the new PACT Act expansion will be discussed during the event which runs from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Montana VA Executive Director Duane Gill will host the virtual Town Hall to discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions from veterans.

“We are looking forward to updating Montana Veterans on our latest policies and programs,” said Gill. “We are also excited to have a thoughtful conversation with Veterans to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns. Their voices are important to us.”

The town hall will be accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, veterans and their families should call in at 866-478-3358 or livestream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall according to a news release.

The final 30 minutes are reserved for a Question and Answer period for veterans to ask questions.