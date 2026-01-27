GREAT FALLS — With the average wedding in the United States costing $36,000 in 2025, many couples are reconsidering their big day — and where they choose to hold it.

According to The Wedding Report, rising costs have prompted more couples to opt for destination weddings, which offer memorable locations at a lower cost than larger metropolitan sites.

In Montana, these patterns are manifesting themselves in real time.

Montana weddings offer scenic value as couples look to stretch their budgets

Couples visiting Boulder Ridge, just outside of Great Falls, are discovering that gorgeous landscapes and all-in-one venues can be both beautiful and functional.

The 130-acre property includes a 30-foot waterfall, masonry made of pegmatite and obsidian, and a large open meadow, all built to accommodate ceremonies and receptions in one spot.

"Once they have their ceremony, they can come into the building, have the reception, have their dance," said Marva Houck, Boulder Ridge's co-owner. "We have a kitchen for the caterer, so they can have the whole wedding reception and everything here."

Houck says the venue didn't come together overnight. The land has been continuously worked on for over four decades, and weddings have been held there for the last 18 years.

While locations set the stage, many brides prioritize wedding clothes.

Staff at Silhouette Bridal Studio in Great Falls say fashion trends are constantly evolving, driven by pop culture and celebrity weddings.

"Right now, we're seeing a lot of popularity in Basque waist dresses and off-the-shoulder dresses," Melissa and Kathryn stated. "Simple, clean, elegant styles have been popular for a few years now and still are."

They also mention that Montana weddings tend to favor outdoor-friendly trends, with Western-inspired patterns and full lace skirts becoming increasingly popular.

"For Montana in particular, we're seeing a lot of head-to-toe lace dresses," they told me. "Things that photograph well outdoors. A lot of girls are getting married outdoors."

For couples who prefer an indoor or hybrid setting, new possibilities are emerging.

The Ranch at Milo Creek began hosting weddings and special parties in the summer of 2025, providing a rural yet sophisticated setting just outside of Great Falls.

The site features a four-story home constructed of wood and stone, outdoor ceremony areas, a barn suitable for receptions and DJ events, extensive additional land, and guest accommodations.

"We were excited about being able to bring something to Great Falls that was very much missing," said Patti Jo Lane, host of the Ranch at Milo Creek. "This property is really made for that kind of an event."

According to Lane, many modern couples choose multi-day celebrations, which allow visitors to experience the location beyond the wedding day.

"What we're seeing with brides and grooms right now is that they want a multi-day event," Lane told me. "They want people to experience something on their own."

Whether couples prefer an outdoor ceremony beneath a waterfall, a Western-inspired gown, or a multi-day celebration, local venues and businesses in the Great Falls area continue to evolve, providing flexibility, knowledge, and Montana scenery for one of life's most important milestones.