Montana woman dies after apparent dog mauling

BILLINGS - An 85-year-old Billings woman has died after apparently being mauled by a dog.

City spokeswoman Victoria Hill confirmed the incident happened on April 8 in the Heights.

The exact location and other circumstances surrounding what happened have not been released, and no other details were released.

Hill said that police and the city attorney are investigating the case.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Melitta Hain, 84, died on April 16 from complications of multiple dog bites.

Her death has been ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.