Montanans seeing lower prices at the gas pump

MISSOULA — It's costing less to fill up at the pump across Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 7.6¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $3.32 per gallon as of Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Prices in Montana are 17.2¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and 86.6¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9¢ per gallon in the last week to $3.15 per gallon, down 26.2¢ from a month ago.

"Gasoline prices continue to crumble across nearly the entire nation, with average prices below $3 per gallon in 18 states, with some 65,000 stations selling below that psychological mark. Diesel prices are also falling and are at their lowest level in nearly 1,000 days," said GasBuddy.com head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan.