Montana's Block Management Program connects hunters, private landowners

Montana's unique Block Management Program is providing hunters with access to more than 7 million acres of private land across the state, offering a solution to one of hunting's biggest challenges.

Montana spans over 93 million acres, with approximately 62% — more than 58 million acres — classified as agricultural land. For hunters seeking access to prime hunting grounds, the Block Management Program creates crucial opportunities on private property.

A look at Montana's Block Management Program

"Block Management provides free public hunting access to private lands that enroll in the program. In exchange, landowners work with Fish, Wildlife and Parks and have access to support staff from Fish, Wildlife and Parks to help manage public hunting activities on those private lands," said Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) spokesman Morgan Jacobsen.

Participating landowners receive both compensation and resources to manage hunting on their property, while maintaining control over how their land is used.

"We sit down with landowners and we have that conversation. We decide what makes the most sense for individual properties because there's not one set of guidelines and rules that fit all places, and so we recognize that's important so that we can facilitate good access and make sure that things are safe and that it works for the landowner," Jacobsen said.

For hunters, the program offers access to millions of acres that would otherwise be off-limits, though they must stay informed about specific rules for each property.

"Each property is different. Boundaries may change from year to year and the rules may change from year to year, but that's something that's so important to this program—facilitating a good partnership that works for the landowner and makes sense for the hunter as well," Jacobsen said.

Landowners interested in participating can find resources on the FWP website and have until June 1 to enroll for the upcoming hunting season.

