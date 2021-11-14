Moose captured near Target in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - There was quite a commotion off 19th Avenue in Bozeman on Thursday morning.

A moose wandered into town and was quickly spotted near the shopping complex near Target.

David Rivers - MTN NEWS

For the safety of the moose and people, it was tranquilized by a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game warden.

The moose finally went down near the Subway sandwich shop. It took eight people to load up the moose, which will be relocated to the mountains nearby.

