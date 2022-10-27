Most Yellowstone National Park roads to close for winter season on Nov. 1

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park has announced the West, South, and East entrances and nearly all roads in the park will close to regular vehicle traffic on Nov. 1.

According to a YNP news release, the park closes the roads each year at this time to prepare for the winter season, as well as snowmobile and snowcoach travel that begins Dec. 15.

The last day for visitors to drive most roads will be Monday, Oct. 31, according to the release.

Staying open year-round are the roads between the North Entrance in Gardiner and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).

After temporary closures due to road damage from a historic flooding event in June, the road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, reopened to regular traffic on Oct. 15.

The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular traffic no later than Nov. 1.

RELATED: YNP Superintendent Cam Sholly discusses road repairs in the park

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Cam Sholly gives update on YNP road repair

The park roads that will close on Nov. 1 include:

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

Norris to Canyon Village

Canyon Village to Lake Village

East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass)

Lake Village to West Thumb

South Entrance to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

Old Faithful to Madison

West Entrance to Madison

Madison to Norris

Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) closed for the season on Oct. 21 due to inclement weather.