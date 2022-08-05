Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree in Billings

BILLINGS - A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a tree on Billings West End Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peachtree Road.

Overland was closed from Peachtree to Creekside Road as the Billings police crash team investigate.

Police said in a tweet that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.