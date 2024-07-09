Motorcyclist dies following Jefferson County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 52-year-old man from Clancy died after he crashed on his motorcycle on June 28, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving north on an Indian Challenger along Deer Meadow Drive near the intersection with Haab Lane.

As he was negotiating a sharp curve, the motorcycle overturned and went off the road. The man fell off the motorcycle and was taken to St. Peter's Health in Helena, where he passed away on July 5.

The name of the man has not been released.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash; drunk/impaired driving was not a factor in the crash.