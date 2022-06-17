Motorcyclist dies in Billings crash

BILLINGS - A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after crashing on the north side of Billings

Billings police said in a tweet that Sixth Avenue North closed just before 4 p.m. from Main Street to North 14th Street for the investigation.

The motorcycle was seen traveling south of Main Street at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to police.

The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not identify the rider or say whether a helmet was worn.