Motorcyclist dies in crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist died in a collision in Great Falls on Tuesday evening.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of Smelter Avenue NW and Riverview Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m.

Great Falls Police Sergeant Josh Garner tells MTN that the man driving the motorcycle died in the crash; the man's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the van involved in the crash was injured and taken to a hospital; the nature and extent of that person's injuries is not yet known.

The Great Falls Police Department is handling the investigation with support from the Montana Highway Patrol.