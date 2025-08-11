Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in Glacier County crash

A man from Alabama died after a crash that happened on U.S. Highway 2 in Glacier County on Saturday afternoon.
GREAT FALLS — A man from Birmingham, Alabama, died after a crash that happened in Glacier County on Saturday, August 9, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Just before 4 p.m., the 62-year-old man was driving a BMW motorcycle along US Highway 2 in East Glacier Park near the intersection with Montana Avenue.

For some reason, the motorcycle overturned and slid across the westbound lane.

The man and the motorcycle were found on the sidewalk.

He was taken to a medical facility in Browning, where he later died due to his injuries.

According to the MHP, the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Impaired driving and/or speed were not factors in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

