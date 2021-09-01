Watch
Motorcyclist dies in Park County crash

Posted at 4:00 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 18:00:53-04

GREAT FALLS — A man died when he crashed his motorcycle near Livingston on Tuesday.

The wreck happened at about 2:35 p.m. along US Highway 89 near Swingley Road, just northeast of Livingston.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving on US Highway 89 and about to enter Interstate 90 but failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hitting several signs. The man was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

According to the MHP, the man was a resident of Clyde Park, and was 79 years old.

There are no indications that impaired driving or speed were factors in the crash.

