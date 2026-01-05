Mountain lion sightings in Red Lodge put residents on alert

RED LODGE — Several recent mountain lion sightings in and around Red Lodge have residents warning neighbors to stay alert while outdoors.

A video from a local wildlife camera, posted to a local Facebook page recently, has been viewed more than 27,000 times.

The sightings come amid heightened awareness following a deadly mountain lion attack on a woman in Colorado last week, prompting renewed conversations about safety and wildlife awareness in Montana.

For Drew and Susy Grimes, encounters with wildlife are simply part of living in Red Lodge. The couple was enjoying a cold-weather game of disc golf when they spoke with MTN News.

“We’ve lived here 13 or 14 years,” Drew Grimes said. “We see tracks too, but never had a problem.”

Even so, they take precautions.

“I always have my bear spray, especially on the trails in the National Forest,” Susy Grimes said.

Recent sightings near the Two Mile Bridge area have caught the attention of wildlife experts, who say awareness can be critical when spending time outdoors.

“The cat has been watching you much longer than you have seen it,” said BR Walker, executive director of the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. “It’s so silent and so stealthy, you don’t realize it has been there all along.”

Walker said mountain lions are common throughout the region, with an estimated 2,500 living in Montana and nearly 2,000 in Wyoming. That means hikers and even homeowners should remain aware.

“They are structurally built to be a killing machine,” Walker said. “They will go for your neck, your head or your stomach.”

She added that people may unknowingly attract mountain lions close to home by leaving food sources outside.

“If you’ve got a raccoon coming up eating your dog food on the porch, you’ve got a meal out there for a mountain lion,” Walker said.

Walker believes the lions seen in the recent videos are likely a mother and her cubs.

“She’s teaching them how to hunt,” she said. “How to hide, how to be sly, how to catch you unaware.”

While attacks on humans are rare, Walker said people often underestimate just how fast and powerful mountain lions can be. She advises anyone spending time outdoors to know how to react if they encounter one.

“Look a cat in the eye. Get big. Be loud,” Walker said. “Don’t run. Don’t turn your back.”

She added that bear spray can be effective, but the most important thing is to stand your ground.