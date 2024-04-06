Mountains of Courage annual conference on death and dying set for Saturday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — MTN's Chet Layman sits down with Tracy Rassley, programs manager for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Montana and Wyoming, to talk about the annual Mountains of Courage conference that takes place in Bozeman on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Mountains of Courage is a one-day conference for anyone who wants to create a conversation around death and dying. The event features a diverse array of topics, speakers, resources, and workshops and provides an opportunity for meaningful and enriching conversations to take place about when someone dies.

Mountains of Courage 2024 takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Best Western GranTree Inn, 1325 North 7th Street in Bozeman. To purchase tickets, visit the event's website.