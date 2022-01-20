MSU, Bozeman business leaders to honor MLK's legacy

Montana State University is hosting a night to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday, featuring a keynote speaker and a panel of local business owners.

One of these business owners, Destini French, was a passionate Bobcat, student body president, and held other leadership roles during her time at MSU.

Upon graduation, French transitioned from the MSU community to the Bozeman community.

“I was always looking to connect with the community, and now I’m in the Bozeman community—and I want to connect back!” French said.

French is looking forward to sharing her journey into business with other future leaders and shining a light on the dreams set forth by Martin Luther King Jr.

The organizer for the event, D’Andre Daniels, is the program manager for the TRIO department at MSU.

Daniels focuses his work on helping first-generation and low-income students navigate through college.

“We wanted people to see black business owners in the Bozeman area and let them know that there are black-owned businesses that they can support,” Daniels said.

The event will be held in the MSU SUB Ballroom A, with a keynote speaker beginning at 5 p.m.

There is also an option to attend the event virtually via this link.

