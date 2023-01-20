MSU students share safety concerns following University of Idaho murders

BOZEMAN - The murder of four University of Idaho students has struck the nation.

College students across the country are now second-guessing their safety.

A sophomore at Montana State University shares how she feels about this tragedy.

“I live with four other girls. And so this situation just feels super similar which is pretty eerie,” said Ava.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered while at home in Moscow Idaho on Nov. 13.

28-year-old Brian Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

MSU students say this case has definitely made them take more precautions.

“After the murders, I went as far as to put a stun gun under my bed actually and we always lock the door and deadbolt it if possible,” said Ava.

MSU student, Lori said, “you know, I always walk with a group or not alone when it's dark outside and stuff like that."

Her friend Lorynn said, “and then like I always have my pepper spray on."

Recent reports say Kohberger was messaging one of the victims on Instagram.

This sparked concern over social media safety among local college students.

“I think I've always been kind of conscientious because my mom always talks about like don't don't post too many, like personal [things], it definitely makes you consider it more,” said Lori.

Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Joe Swanson, says there are certain safety measures you should take to help prevent a tragedy like this from occurring.

He says you should always be aware of your surroundings, maintain a relationship with your neighbors, lock your doors, ensure your outside lighting works, make sure outdoor ring doorbells and cameras work, and if there is anything suspicious occurring, don't hesitate to call the police.

Students like Lorynn are now keeping a closer eye out as MSU's spring semester begins.

“I live in like a fairly safe spot but like even like knowing that that happened in a house which I feel like was pretty safe. It's definitely making me a little more aware,” said Lorynn.