MTN Outdoors: More public land now open in Montana

Montana has a new Wildlife Management Area this year. The Big Snowy Mountains WMA opened its gates for the first time on May 15, and totaling 5,600 acres will act as a vantage point to 100,000 acres of previously difficult to- each public land.

This week's episode also focuses on what kind of preparation is being done now for the upcoming fire and flood season. But not all seasons here in Montana are dreaded, and there is a new addition coming to Big Sky ahead of next year's ski season.

