BOZEMAN — Museum of the Rockies is offering a special three-day ‘webinar’ for aspiring paleontologists and anyone wishing to learn more about dinosaurs.

The kick-off was on Monday and the event garnered audiences from Sri Lanka, London, Australia, and all across the United States. With that being said, there are a variety of 'start' dates for this event throughout the summer.

“It’s been so much fun to get our science here at Museum of the Rockies out to the public,” Museum of the Rockies Outreach Program Manager Ashely Hall said.

Hall is leading ‘Digging into Dinosaurs’, delving into the ways to make a passion for paleontology a career as well as discussing fossils and research.

“When someone completes all three webinars, they will be given this certificate that will be signed by myself and our curator for Paleontology, Dr. John Scannella,” Hall said.

Bozeman and the greater Montana region is rich in paleontological discoveries, encouraging those outside of the state, and country, to learn from our local experts.

For more information regarding ‘Digging into Dinosaurs’, registration details can be found on the Museum of the Rockies website.

