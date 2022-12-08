New Bozeman development makes homeownership possible for working families

BOZEMAN - John Meyer and his family rented in Bozeman for about five years.

They decided it was finally time to find something of their own.

In a new development on the north side of Bozeman, they found a home that they can call their own.

“My wife actually decided that we need to move into our own house. I thought there's no way that we can ever afford to live in Bozeman,” says Meyer.

John, his wife Amanda, and twin boys Rex and Wylie are settling into their new home.

If you told Meyer a year ago that he would own his own home, he wouldn’t have believed you.

“Trying to find a house that's big enough to fit four people and affordable is virtually impossible,” said Meyer.

That all changed when they applied for a home at Bridger View, a development that sells homes at nearly half the price of the current rate.

“Like we hit the lottery, I mean, there's no other way to explain,” says Meyer.

Courtney Naumann is the stewardship manager for Headwater Community Housing Trust, the group helping people get into below-market-rate homes.

“It was always intended to be a mixed-income neighborhood and to incorporate some level of affordability into the space also,” said Naumann

She says the development is intended for families like the Meyer’s who work in Bozeman but can’t afford Bozeman prices.

“Folks that can't afford prices where they are right now at market rate, but who make middle-income salaries and don't have other options,” said Naumann.

Now with their home decorated for Christmas and enough toys to go around, the family has a place of their own where they can play together.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd be living this life. I'm really grateful for everything we've been given,” said Meyer.

The development of the neighborhood is expected to be completed sometime by next fall.

For those interested in applying for a home, click here.