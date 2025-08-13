BUTTE — We have orange cones in the street, increased traffic, dirt being moved by the tons, yeah, progress is not pretty, but officials say that a new development is going to bring a lot of economic vitality to South Harrison Avenue in Butte.

“It takes longer than most of us think it will, but pretty soon we’re going to see those businesses open and we’re just excited about the future of Butte,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The new businesses will be part of the Cornerstone Plaza in the 3800 block of Harrison Avenue.

New Butte shopping plaza brings new roadwork, traffic signal to Harrison Avenue

Over the next few weeks, work will be done on a part of Harrison Avenue that will include adding a turning lane and a traffic signal.

“Just be patient, it’s a good thing for the community, they’re going to put in a traffic signal down there so that, you know, people who are going to enter into the Cornerstone Plaza can enter in from both directions,” said Gallagher.

Developer Dave Leon purchased the 17-acre lot in 2023 and is putting in a Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mike’s and a Planet Fitness.

Gallagher also confirmed a Five Guys hamburger restaurant will be part of the plaza.

“Just the fact that we have these new businesses coming into town, you know, there’s new energy in the community and I think you’re going to see more development,” he said.

One business owner in the area is looking forward to the new plaza.

“I think it’s great for Butte, it’s something everyone wanted. Everyone’s looking for department stores and things like that and seems to be the developer is working hard to get things done,” said Jim Fisher, who owns Cheap Cars and Trucks and is a Butte-Silver Bow County Commissioner.

The Chipotle and Planet Fitness could be open as soon as November.