New downtown mural pays tribute to Bozeman’s roots

BOZEMAN - If you find yourself walking down South Willson Avenue in Bozeman, stop and look up.

“When I look at it, it looks sort of pure or organic,” said one bystander. “It’s a clean depiction of Montana, the mountains and the local area.”

A new mural in collaboration with Bozeman Health and First Presbyterian Church was recently unveiled.

“We wanted a way to create something that would be a symbol of holistic health,” said Marketing Lead at Bozeman Health, Tyler Duke.

The new mural — designed by local painter and illustrator Kelsey Dzintars — was created to reflect health and well-being, a connection to nature, Bozeman, and the city’s surroundings.

Dzintars included vibrant colors and symbols of the area as an ode to the mountain landscape.

“She incorporated a lot of breath imagery into the mural, and if you look on that side, there’s some deep roots just showing that connection to nature,” said Duke, gesturing to the mural. So, there’s a lot of symbolism worked into here.”

Bozeman Health and First Presbyterian Church are two historic institutions in Bozeman that have long been rooted in community service. Fittingly, the mural doesn’t just celebrate Montana’s landscape but also pays tribute to the history of the building: an old chick hatchery.

“Families from all around would come here to get eggs for their farms—it was a real gathering place for the community," explained Duke. The mural symbolizes what Bozeman Health does, providing healthcare for the community, and what First Presbyterian church does, providing that spiritual connection to the community.”