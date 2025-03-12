New funding available for community-led bear conflict prevention in Montana

HELENA — People who live or work around grizzly bears in Montana can apply for funding to help their communities become more bear-resistant.

The Montana Community-Bear Conflict Prevention Efforts Fund offers up to $1 million to help with what’s described as “non-lethal carnivore conflict prevention tools.”

The application deadline for the first round of funding is March 24, and applicants may request a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $150,000.

Click here to apply or learn more about the project guidelines.

“Investing in bear-resistant infrastructure and education is one of the smartest ways to prevent conflicts,” said Heart of the Rockies Initiative conflict reduction manager Steve Primm. “As grizzly populations expand, more communities are learning what it takes to live and work alongside them. This program is intended to adopt the community-led tools that are most proactive and effective at increasing safety for bears and humans.”

Additional information from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

Funding Source

The Montana Community-Bear Conflict Prevention Efforts Fund is part of a broader public-private partnership that is providing resources to ranchers, farmers and communities to expand the use of nonlethal wildlife conflict prevention tools.

Funding is provided through the America the Beautiful Challenge grant program administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and awarded to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

“It is critical our department works with Montana communities to help provide the funding to implement tools and educate the public on the best ways of reducing human- wildlife conflicts,” said FWP Director Christy Clark.

The grant funding program is being administered by Heart of the Rockies Initiative, a Montana nonprofit organization focused on private land conservation in the Rocky Mountain region and supporting landowners in their efforts to sustain working lands and wildlife habitat.

Grant Eligibility

Eligible applicants include Tribal, county and municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations. These grants operate on a reimbursement basis, covering costs incurred by recipients for the following community investments:

