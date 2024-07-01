New head of Montana VA Healthcare System takes over

HELENA — A new executive director for the Montana VA Healthcare System is officially on the job.

Duane Gill took over the position on Sunday, June 30.

Gill — a U.S. Navy veteran and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives — had been serving as interim executive director following the departure of Judy Hayman.

A 2023 report by the Office of Inspector General was critical of the quality of the treatment, mistreatment of patients and hiring practices while Hayman was serving as executive director of the Montana VA Health Care System.