New Helena salon mixes hair care with plants

HELENA — MTN recetnly stopped by Loc and Leaf Salon, a new salon in Helena that mixes hair care with plants.

“I’ve been selling plants. It’s really funny. People are really excited to leave with a plant. Which is great,” said Holly Hamper, the Owner of Loc and Leaf Salon.

You may not think hair and plants have a place together, but that’s exactly what works at Loc and Leaf.

Loc and Leaf is a full-service salon offering everything from cuts and color to waxing and facials and even allows you the opportunity to bring home your own plant.

“I’ve always been interested in clean organic products, so I just wanted to have a space that would allow me to be able to offer the services and I’ve always had a passion for plants and I just felt like they kind of go hand in hand,” Hamper said.

Leaf, in Loc and Leaf, does not refer to only the plant side of the business but also includes that the salon only uses clean and organic products.

Hamper says that people are becoming more aware of what is in their personal products.

“I definitely feel like, especially with social media you see it a lot more, people switching to safe organic products, which is amazing,” said Hamper.

The salon has only been open for about three weeks but Hamper says she is already busy with customers.

“It’s been busy. A lot of my clients gratefully followed me from the last salon I was at...I’ve been having a lot of walk-ins, booking and people interested in the plant side of things, so it’s been really fun. It’s just been buzzing,” Hamper said.

While Loc and Leaf may be small now, Hamper has plans to expand the business offerings.

“I’m going to bring on a couple more stylists, possibly a barber, more plants, more rescues. I’d like to do some classes at some point. Maybe some plant swaps. Just some fun community events,” said Hamper.

For more information visit: https://www.vagaro.com/locandleafsalon.