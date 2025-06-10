New Jersey man gored by bison in Yellowstone

A man from New Jersey was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.

Park officials stated in a news release that at about 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, the man was gored by a bison after a large group of visitors approached it too closely.

The man, who was visiting from New Jersey, had minor injuries. He was treated and taken from the scene by emergency medical personnel.

No other details have been released at this point.

This is the second reported incident of a person injured by a bison at Yellowstone in 2025. The first happened on May 7 when a Florida man also got too close to a bison and was gored.

Park staff said in the news release that wildlife in Yellowstone National Park can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay more than 75 feet away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE FROM MAY INCIDENT: