New Mexican restaurant, dessert shop opens in Dillon

DILLON - The newest shop to open in Dillon serves Mexican favorites to hungry locals and travelers wanting a taste.

Enchiladas, street tacos, piña loca and elotes are just some of the snacks and dishes you can enjoy.

Delicious Cravings opened March 1 and manager Ericka Delgado says that they've seen a high demand for food like theirs.

"A lot of customers have told us, they’re like this is really great cause a lot of them have been from California or they traveled from Texas or just even here and they’re like we miss this stuff," said Delgado.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

N&N Ice Cream — the dessert side of the shop — has become popular with their crazy shakes and Mangoneadas.

Jennifer Cambero, the manager for the ice cream shop, says that Dillon could use some more family-friendly dessert shops.

"We thought that it would be good for people to actually get out and have some benches and we see a lot of little kids smiling, which is what is important," said Cambero.

The candies and pastries are imported straight from Mexico so everything they serve is deliciously authentic.

Cambero says that on your birthday, you’ll receive a free crazy shake or free crazy mangoneada if you have proof.

"And if we don’t have something on hand the owner is pretty nice about it and we order it in for her customers," said Cambero.

Delgado says that seeing people enjoy the food and desserts have been a real treat.

"They love it. They love that there’s a lot more stuff going on," said Delgado.

Delicious Cravings is open Sunday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

