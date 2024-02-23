New Montana law to ease restrictions on student transfers to school districts

BILLINGS — A law goes into effect on July 1 that will make it easier for students to transfer from one school district to another.

The Montana Legislature passed House Bill 203 during the 2023 session.

Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, says the law gives public choice within the public school system.

He says parents will not have to pay tuition and that the district losing the student will send money that would have been used to the new school district.

“We get to charge the home district an enrollment fee for that,” said Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska. “We get the ANB — the average number belonging — from the state for that student. And then we get to charge like tuition to the home district, which is a very minuscule amount, about 200 bucks."