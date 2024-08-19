New Montana secondhand store highlights environmental benefits of buying used clothes

BOZEMAN — It’s no secret the thrift store scene in Bozeman is popping.

As we say hello to a new thrift store, MTN takes a look at the importance of secondhand shopping and its impact on the environment.

We ran into Kendra as she was leaving Plato's Closet. She tells us she thrifts often, and not only for the cheap name-brand items.

“We can recycle and reuse. Maybe somebody doesn’t need that, but maybe it’s really good for me," she says.

Lillian is another avid thrifter; in fact, the outfit she was wearing was completely thrifted. Lillian says she also thrifts for a reason.

“I feel like thrifting is more environmentally conscious with the amount of clothes that are being made to meet demand."

And Lillian is correct. According to Earth.org, 100 billion items of clothing are produced each year, and 92 million tons end up in landfills.

That clothing can take over 200 years to decompose, which is why secondhand shopping is so good for the environment.

Joe Morgan is the owner of Plato’s Closet in Bozeman — just one of almost 30 secondhand shops around town.

“This just extends clothing a little longer. Extends the life of clothing to prevent it a little longer from going into those landfills and into the oceans," he says about shopping at thrift stores.

But secondhand shopping goes deeper than just prolonging the inevitable.

According to an article by Retail Dive, if every consumer this year bought just one secondhand garment instead of a new one, it would lower CO2 emissions by more than 2 billion pounds.

That’s equal to taking 76 million cars off the road for a day and saving 23 billion gallons of water. And if you think that’s unrealistic, consider the fact that it takes 2,000 gallons of water to make a single pair of jeans.

That's why Morgan tells MTN that Plato’s Closet does its best to get clothes off the racks and keep them out of the landfills — even when the items just aren't selling.

“If we’re noticing a bunch of tank tops don’t sell we may say, ‘Oh, tank tops are a dollar,’ or clearance items up to 90% off. And then if we get to the point where we are unable to sell it, we may partner with some organizations in the area to see if there’s ways we can get clothing that wasn't bought to a better cause," says Morgan.

What about people who may be skeptical of secondhand shopping?

“It’s only new once. After you’ve washed it and worn it, it becomes used so it’s really no different than just picking up other items that someone else has washed and used," Morgan noted.

Lillian says there are many benefits to this type of shopping.

“Clothes are usually much cheaper than going to the big stores, and you have a pretty good chance of finding something pretty cute."

As an example, for just $16?

“I just got this. I’m about to leave for a job as a stewardess on a cruise ship and I need black pants!”