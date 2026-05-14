New study finds heart disease death rate rising in Montana

BILLINGS— A study released in April from NiceRx found the heart disease-related death rate is rising in Montana.

The study ranks Montana fifth in the nation for the increase in heart disease-related deaths per 100,000 people. Those deaths went up 9.7% between 2014 and 2023.

Watch the report:

New study says heart-disease death rate rising in Montana

“I think there's several reasons why that could be happening. One is in general, I think we have an aging population,” said Anastasios Saliaris, director of cardiology and electrophysiology at Intermountain Health. “We are very fortunate here in Montana because we have access to such wonderful outdoor activities. Unfortunately, we don't always take advantage of those."

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Doctor Anastasios Saliaris

Saliaris recommended people take preventative measures against heart disease early on.

“The more physically active that we are, the better from a cardiovascular perspective. In addition, I think our diets aren't always what they should be. We can be very active, very physically active, but you cannot out-exercise a bad diet,” he said.

A new diet and more exercise are habits former MTN weatherman Bob McGuire has adjusted to after his heart attack six months ago.

Credit: Bob McGuire Bob McGuire

“I had a triple bypass surgery,” said McGuire, who was left with a scar on his chest. “The doctor told me, he says, ‘You know, the kind of heart attack you're having, this is what kills a lot of people, because they don't think they're having a heart attack.’”

McGuire has since adopted a Mediterranean diet and daily exercise.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Bob McGuire

“If I'm not doing yard work, then I will go to a Planet Fitness,” said McGuire.

He said his new habits have paid off.

“Yesterday they said, ‘Well, your heart wall is moving about 60%. So that's right where we want you to be. Keep up what you're doing,’” said McGuire. “Listen to the doctors. Do what they say. I did that religiously.”