New telemedicine option coming to Montana

GREAT FALLS — Hospitals and clinics in Montana have been busy handling COVID cases and vaccinations for the past 18 months.

One department that hasn’t been as busy as usual? Labor and delivery! In fact, new data show the birth rate is down, and the demand for birth control is up.

And with new telemedicine options on the rise, receiving birth control is easier than ever.

Dr. Nancy Shannon, a Nurx provider, recalled her lockdown experience with the company, "back when the lockdown began back in April and May, we saw a 50% increase in requests for our birth control.”

Nurx is one of the nation's largest digital clinics. Through their apps and websites, women can request services such as birth control to be delivered right to their home.

It appears that in 2020, more women not only opted to put parenthood on pause through the lockdown but even now in 2021 choosing to continue it.

“We have had an enormous number of women that have renewed their prescriptions with us,” said Shannon.

While some may question how safe birth control can be when ordered from an app, Shannon insists that it's just as safe, if not safer.

Nurx has only been serving the public since 2015 and already has proven itself as a reliable option.

While some people are still hesitant to get their medical advice from a screen, others prefer the quick, easy, and cheaper digital.

Not only is the price often lower, but they also have options for women who do not have health insurance.

Nurx has been working to expand its reach into all areas of the United States - most recently into Montana.

“Montana is going to the be thirty-second state that we will be entering, and we have high hopes to be serving the rest of the country," said Shannon.