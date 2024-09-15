New Town Pump opens, becoming largest location in Montana

BOZEMAN — The biggest Town Pump in Montana opened on Huffine Lane in Bozeman on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The building is more than 30,000 square feet and even has grocery items and a liquor store.

The location offers a large casino, cafe, walk-in beer cave and Stone House coffee.

Although Town Pump originated in Butte, the company felt a flagship store was needed in Bozeman.

"Bozeman's just a booming valley. It's a great town for everything; we have a lot of tourists that come in here as well,” said Store Manager Nate Tonnemacher. “So, to be able to have a great option and a location on the way out of town, to be able to hit the rivers or on the way up to Big Sky, it made it a great spot to have the location."

The new Town Pump is located at 8439 Huffine Lane and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.