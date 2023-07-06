No boat? No Problem. The Canyon Ferry Yacht Club currently looking for new members

HELENA — Whether you have owned or are looking to own a sailboat or neither, the Canyon Ferry Yacht Club helps people get out and enjoy the sport.

The club promotes sailing through racing and social events throughout the entire state of Montana but is based near the Capital City and currently holds its meetings at Kim’s Marina.

Each weekend they will host sailors or those looking to become one, no matter your experience level.

One of the newest crew members out on the lake on Sunday, June 25, 2023, was local river guide Cory Mitchell.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Friendly sailboat races on the lake this weekend.

“They got the Tuesday race league, so maybe [I'll] get in on that. It’s kind of nice as the river sports are petering out in August and into September, maybe switch over to sailing. It’s a fun extra little activity to have on the docket,” said Mitchell.

There is plenty to learn out on the open waters of Canyon Ferry and this volunteer-led club offers the knowledge and the skills necessary to, one day, captain a boat.

Pat Cirillo (newly elected Commodore) and Michael McClary (Vice Commodore), along with Annie Peretz (secretary), Kerri Emmons (treasurer) as well as the Race Chairman Harrie Sherwood are always happy to introduce people to all of the particulars about the unique sport of sailing.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Canyon Ferry Yacht Club prepares to hit the water on a beautiful Sunday morning right outside of Helena.

“We just hope that we have some consistent winds, boats (of course) and enthusiasm for sailing out here, it’s a lifestyle,” mentioned Sherwood who joined the club in 1985 after retiring as a professor at Montana State University.

Third-time sailor Owen Darrow says he’ll definitely be back.

"Just a great community (out here) and yeah, it's fun. It's awesome," said Darrow.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Canyon ferry Yacht Club takes you out on the lake to experience sailing first-hand.

Both Darrow and Mitchell enjoyed the sailing so much that they plan to invest in a used 15 ft. catamaran.

"Yes. We'll be back, we'll be out here as much as we can, because when you can get outside and get out on the water, it's definitely a good day," added Mitchell.

Their next event will be held on July 8 at 9:30 a.m. and it will be another chance to learn from the most experienced club sailors during a free lesson.

You can find their schedule and any further information on the club's Facebook page.