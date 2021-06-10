No injuries, pets saved in Helena house fire

HELENA — The Helena Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home in the 400 block of Oakes Street shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Mike Chambers says they believe it started on the outside of the house and spread into the attic.

He said they were able to respond quickly and get it under control.

No one was inside except several cats and a dog, which were safely recovered.

West Valley, Montana City, East Valley and VA Fire also responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.