LAME DEER - The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) approved the removal of 10 members of the Northern Cheyenne tribal government.

The Society of Chiefs met on Wednesday night and delivered the request to the BIA on Thursday.

Watch Northern Cheyenne council removal story here:

Northern Cheyenne chiefs remove 10 from tribal government

The action comes about after an allegedly illegal council meeting to remove the president, who wants an audit on more than $91 million.

Northern Cheyenne tribal members marched from the BIA office to the tribal offices in support of President Gene Small.

“We say support Gene,” said Councilman Torrey Davie. “We say support Torrey. We say support this and that. My cause is for what's right. That's it. That's all. Nothing else matters.”

On Wednesday night, the Society of Chiefs came together to discipline those who took action under what President Small calls an illegal meeting.

“This is unprecedented,” Davie said. “This is history.”

“It's very sacred, special, and something that is to be within our community,” said Montana state Rep. Jade Sooktis, D-Lame Deer, a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe. “So the only time that they come together is when something serious happens. And so you know I'm here to support the people.”

Sooktis says this is all about transparency,

The council voted to remove Small, who wants an audit to find out how more than $91 million has been spent.

Some say the council did not follow the Northern Cheyenne constitution and bylaws.

Small says the chiefs implemented traditional law to protect the people.

“I think it needs to be recognized, as a Cheyenne,” Small said. “You're touching on something deeper than any written constitution or bylaws or tribal codes.”

The chiefs wrote a declaration to the BIA to have eight council members who voted during the so-called illegal meeting to step down, along with the secretary and the treasurer.

“This is the change that we need,” Small told a group outside the tribal offices on Thursday.

A lot of people parked in the parking lot, some waiting in their vehicles, some on the lawn as tribal chiefs met in a teepee, making a big decision that will affect the president, the tribal council, and all the tribal members.

One member is partially supportive of Small.

“Some of it, I am with the audit,” said Pauline Highwolf. “Getting rid of the council, I think we've all had enough of them.”

The chiefs removed the council on Thursday afternoon after making the decision on Wednesday night.

“I'm hoping that (Wednesday night’s) meeting will guide us in the better direction of what we need to be doing going forward,” Sooktis said.

MTN News contacted the eight members on the tribal council who were removed and have not heard back.