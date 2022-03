As predicted, the Northern Lights made an impressive appearance over parts of Montana late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

MTN affiliate KTVQ's Assistant Chief Engineer Matt Johnston ventured out toward Acton and captured several stunning images of the dancing display of lights. Oh, and he took the photos from Northern Lights Drive.

Matt Johnston

Matt Johnston

Matt Johnston

These photos were taken north of Plentywood and shared by Karen and Jennie Huffman.

Karen & Jennie Huffman