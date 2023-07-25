One person dies in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

A man died in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

It happened near mile marker 7 of Montana Highway 69 just north of the town of Cardwell at about 5:55 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 67-year-old man from Florida was southbound in a Toyota Corolla.

He reportedly tried to pass a semi-truck, and saw an approaching pickup truck in the northbound lane.

The Corolla driver went back into the southbound lane and lost control, veering back into the northbound lane and colliding with the pickup truck.

The driver of the Corolla died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only occupant of the car.

The two people in the pickup truck — a 44-year-old and a 9-year-old child from Helena — were injured and taken to a hospital in Butte.

The nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP says that both were wearing seatbelts.

According to the MHP, impaired driving and/or speed are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

