Open house planned to discuss Upper Tenmile Superfund work

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reports construction will resume in April at the Upper Tenmile Creek Superfund site.

The site is located west of Helena and covers about 150 former mines across 53 square miles around Rimini.

Crews will resume work on four projects this year.

According to a news release, crews will work on waste removal and clean up around the RV Ranch irrigation ditch and at five former mine sites in the Minnehaha Creek drainage.

MTN News

People looking to learn more about this year's work can attend a public meeting on Thursday, April 18. That meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the Rimini Fire Station.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) declared the area a Superfund site in 1999. Decades of mine work dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s contaminated the area with lead, cadmium, zinc and other heavy metals.

To learn more about the project visit the EPA's project page for the Upper Tenmile Creek Superfund Site.