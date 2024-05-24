Oregon developer buys Butte Plaza Mall, new grocery store planned

BUTTE — A developer out of Oregon has purchased the Butte Plaza Mall and plans to repurpose the building into a plaza-style shopping center that will include a major grocery store.

Darren Dickerhoof confirmed to KXLF on Friday that his company bought the mall off Harrison Avenue for $8.5 million Tuesday from the longtime owners, the Hyman Family Trust.

Dickerhoof Properties out of Corvallis, Oregon, plans to demolish the former Herberger’s part of the mall to make room for an unnamed grocery store. The developer will redesign the rest of the mall to be occupied by various other stores.

Construction on this project is expected to begin next spring.

