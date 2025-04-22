Overdoses spike in Montana, according to state health department

Overdoses in Montana are seeing another spike, and most appear to involve fentanyl, according to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Health officials are reminding Montanans that help is available for recovery and treatment.

In March, Montana saw 95 reports of suspected opioid overdoses, compared to an average of 69 a month in 2024, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The last time the state saw that number of overdoses in a single month was August 2023, DPHHS said in the news release last week.

“This current overdose spike serves as a startling reminder of the deadly consequences that fentanyl and opioid overdoses have for our communities,” DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton said in a statement.

The agency said data from March 1 to April 15 this year include seven fatal and 132 nonfatal overdoses, and April is on track to have higher-than-average suspected opioid overdoses.

Reviews of case reports indicate most overdoses involved fentanyl, but confirmation through laboratory testing is not always available, DPHHS said. However, it said reviews also show other drug use, including methamphetamine and cocaine.

The health department has focused on increasing access to recovery and treatment programs, it said in the news release. The help includes $400,000 for “Wellness Kiosks” to be installed “throughout the state” and dispense fentanyl testing strips and naloxone.

Health Department spokesperson Jon Ebelt did not respond to questions about which communities would receive the kiosks or the timeline for implementation.

An earlier news release from the Governor’s Office in August 2024 said Montana would install 24 kiosks strategically placed at community-based programs such as drop-in centers.

The Governor’s Office said the initiative aims to combat “an alarming rise” in fentanyl and opioid overdoses.

It said prior to 2020, the state averaged about eight overdose deaths per year, but in 2023, it saw 123 fatal opioid overdoses in Montana, the highest since DPHHS started tracking in 2009.

A recommendation from the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission said pilot programs showed promising results in other states including Nevada and Ohio.

A research study published in the Annals of Medicine in 2022 said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the “overdose crisis” but naloxone dispensers in Clark County, Nevada, helped.

It said forecasts projected 270 opioid-involved overdose fatalities in the 12 months right after dispensers were made available. But it said just 229 occurred, “suggesting an aversion of 41 deaths.”

“Communities should consider implementing public health vending machines in efforts to prevent opioid-involved overdose fatalities,” said part of the study.

In Montana, money for the kiosks is part of the $300 million the Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission is directing to improve behavioral health and developmental disabilities services in the state.

The Health Department said cases in the most recent spike do not appear to be concentrated in any particular county or region, but most are occurring on major transportation routes.

The counties with 10 or more suspected overdoses include Cascade, Flathead, Missoula, Silver Bow and Yellowstone, the news release said.

“DPHHS wants to remind the public that when someone is experiencing an overdose, the timely administration of the emergency medication naloxone may successfully reverse their symptoms and save their life,” said Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek of the agency in a statement.

