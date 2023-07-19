Oversized load traveling through Montana to cause power outages

An extremely oversized load will be traveling to Canada through Vigilante Electric and NorthWestern Energy service territories causing power outages, according to a Facebook post by the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office.

The oversized load is a 27-foot boiler that will require officials to lift or take down power lines which will cause multiple outages over an extended period of time.

The first section that will be affected by outages is Humphrey, Idaho to Twin Bridges, Montana.

The outages are expected to last approximately three to four nights.

The load will be traveling nightly beginning at approximately 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Routes, times, and dates are subject to change.

The Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office says they will keep the public updated with location and outage details as it moves through the service territory.

People with questions can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-683-2327.