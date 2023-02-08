Pabu the red panda to make Super Bowl prediction at ZooMontana

BILLINGS - ZooMontana Wolverine, Sid, has retired.

His days of high-fame Super Bowl predictions are over after revealing to his caregivers that the job was just too stressful.

Insert Pabu the Red Panda.

This beloved, fuzzy critter is used to fame, with thousands of adoring fans around the globe.

“When the job opened up, Pabu was there waiting with his resume”, said Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana. “There was no doubt, Pabu was the animal for the job.”

Pabu is looking to strengthen his name recognition by methodically attempting to choose the Super Bowl champion between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Pabu will make his prediction on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. in a joint effort between ZooMontana and the Big J Show of Hot 101.9.

Pabu will choose between two delicious bamboo stalks, sprinkled with fruit treats.

The stalk that is chewed on first will be this year’s projected Super Bowl winner.

Each stalk will be identical, ensuring no favoritism.

Duli, ZooMontana’s other Red Panda, will have no part of this nonsense, sleeping soundly next door.