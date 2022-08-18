Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Part of human foot found in Yellowstone National Park hot spring

Abyss pool.jpg
Yellowstone National Park
Abyss Pool at West Thumb Geyser Basin; Diane Renkin; June 2015; Catalog #20164d; Original #P1000039
Abyss pool.jpg
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 12:56:01-04

Part of a foot was found inside a shoe on Tuesday, August 16, by an employee at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at Yellowstone National Park.

The Abyss Pool is in the West Thumb Geyer Basin and reaches temperatures of approximately 140 º Fahrenheit.

Following the discovery, that section of the park was temporarily closed and has since been reopened to visitors.

Yellowstone Public Information Officer Morgan Warthin says an investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no further details are available.

We will update you if we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App