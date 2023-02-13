Part of Montana goes under flight restriction over the weekend

HAVRE - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily closed and then reopened airspace over the town of Havre on Saturday.

A short time later, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released the following statement regarding the airspace closure over Havre:

NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation.

The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) wrote, "I am aware of the object in Montana Air Space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public."

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) issued the following statement regarding this weekend’s events in Canada, Montana and Michigan:

“The lack of communication from the Biden administration regarding the closing of Montana airspace last night and the recent shoot-downs that took place over Alaska and Canada is unacceptable. The top priority of the administration should be the safety and security of the people of the United States and keeping the American people informed is a key part of fulfilling that duty. President Biden owes Montanans and the country an immediate and full explanation. Without information, the public and media are left to rely on leaks, speculation and worst of all disinformation from foreign governments.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) wrote, "Airspace is reopened - I will remain in contact with defense officials and share more information as it becomes available. Montanans deserve answers."

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) also weighed in on Twitter about the flight restriction over part of the Treasure State.

Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) also released a statement following the weekend incident.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military shot down three objects moving at high altitudes over the U.S. and Canada, prompting questions about where these objects came from and what they’re used for.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday the objects were not extraterrestrial despite officials saying earlier that nothing could be ruled out.

The Pentagon has not disclosed what type of objects was shot down.

However, the White House said they did not pose a threat to anyone on the ground.

- information from Scripps News included in this report